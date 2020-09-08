Ex-Worker Calls Goldman Sachs' ERISA Appeal Bid 'Improper'

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs' push to mount an immediate Second Circuit challenge to a judge's refusal to toss a proposed class action over 401(k) fees and investments amounts to an "improper attempt at a second bite at the apple," an ex-Goldman worker said. Former Goldman information technology worker and named plaintiff Leonid Falberg lodged a memorandum Friday urging U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos not to give the financial services giant a green light for an interlocutory appeal of his July ruling that kept Falberg's Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alive. "By bringing this motion, defendants seek to relitigate two fringe issues for...

