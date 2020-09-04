Google, U. Of Chicago Dodge Patient Data Disclosure Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday tossed a proposed class action brought by a patient who had accused Google and the University of Chicago Medical Center of "the greatest heist of consumer medical records in history." U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said the suit brought by Matt Dinerstein had failed to adequately show what damages he suffered when the university turned over "de-identified" medical records of every person who'd walked through its doors between 2009 and 2016 as part of a research partnership with Google LLC. Dinerstein's claim under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act failed because...

