Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sony Music Settles Artists' Foreign Royalties Suit For $12.7M

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The estate of 1950s pop star Ricky Nelson has reached a $12.7 million deal with Sony Music Entertainment to settle its classwide claims over the label's hefty "intercompany charge" on international streaming revenue before it calculates an artist's royalty rate.

In addition to the $12.7 million set aside for the class of artists, Sony agreed to increase the amount of royalty payments calculated on future foreign streaming revenues by 36%, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed Friday. That prospective relief will add "many millions of dollars and in excess of the common fund, since streaming is now the most...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!