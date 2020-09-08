Sony Music Settles Artists' Foreign Royalties Suit For $12.7M

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The estate of 1950s pop star Ricky Nelson has reached a $12.7 million deal with Sony Music Entertainment to settle its classwide claims over the label's hefty "intercompany charge" on international streaming revenue before it calculates an artist's royalty rate. In addition to the $12.7 million set aside for the class of artists, Sony agreed to increase the amount of royalty payments calculated on future foreign streaming revenues by 36%, according to a motion for preliminary approval filed Friday. That prospective relief will add "many millions of dollars and in excess of the common fund, since streaming is now the most...

