Liberian Commander Can't Slip Sentence Over Gov't Error

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld the 30-year sentence of a rebel commander in Liberia's civil war during the 1990s for lying during a 2011 immigration interview for permanent residency, saying that the government's error in the charges against him is minor. The panel said that even though the federal government misinterpreted the law when charging Mohammed Jabateh, a former commander for a United Liberation Movement of Liberia-Kromah, for immigration fraud based on oral statements, the error doesn't meet the standards for reversing his conviction under criminal sentencing guidelines. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act — a law that governs immigration...

