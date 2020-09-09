Feds Want Contractor In Fraud Retrial To Be Kept Off Streets

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a Virginia federal judge Tuesday that a former government contractor is a danger to his Florida community and should not be let out of prison on bond as he awaits a retrial of his $15.7 million fraud case. Prosecutors urged the denial of Florida business owner William S. Wilson's second request to be let out on bond after it was revoked following a domestic violence arrest in December. The only thing that has changed since the court denied him bond in April is that his trial date has been moved from September 2020 to March 2021 because of the...

