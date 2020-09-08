Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SunTrust's $46M Suit Against Track Owner Gets Green Light

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday denied International Speedway Corp.'s bid to dismiss a suit from SunTrust Equipment Finance & Leasing Corp. seeking $46 million in payments for solar generator rentals, finding the racetrack owner's arguments to be inaccurate or lacking support.

Reviewing ISC's arguments one-by-one in his 26-page order, Orlando-based U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza determined that SunTrust's amended complaint — which brings claims for breach of a master lease and sublease, declaratory relief, unjust enrichment and fraudulent inducement — should move forward intact at this point in the litigation.

SunTrust claims it agreed to purchase 500 mobile solar...

