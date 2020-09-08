Lyft Ducks Most Of Investors' IPO Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday tossed most of a shareholders' proposed class action accusing Lyft of misleading prospective investors in the lead-up to its March 2019 initial public offering, but allowed parts of claims related to the company's statements on rider safety risks and a bikeshare program to survive. U.S. District Judge Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. dismissed various claims against the ride-hailing giant, including that Lyft Inc.'s registration statement market share claims were "substantially overstated." "Plaintiff fails to show that Lyft's market share statements were materially false or misleading when the registration statement identified the source and underlying assumptions...

