DOJ Steps In To Defend Trump In Rape Defamation Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday intervened in a rape accuser's defamation suit against President Donald Trump and said it planned to take over as the defendant in the case, a rare move that opposing counsel slammed as unprecedented, shocking and offensive. E. Jean Carroll, right, talks to reporters about her defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump outside a New York City courthouse in March. The U.S. Department of Justice wants to sub in for Trump as defendant in the suit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Longtime Elle columnist and former "Saturday Night Live" writer E. Jean Carroll claims that Trump raped her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS