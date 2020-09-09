Tribe Says Ore. LNG Project Review Falls Short

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A planned $10 billion liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon threatens Native American cultural land and protected wildlife and needs to be more carefully reviewed, an area tribe has told the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In a letter to the agency Tuesday, the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians said that several government agencies need to more closely review the impacts of the project on animals protected by the Endangered Species Act, areas of tribal heritage and the Oregon coastline, which it said would be degraded by the Jordan Cove LNG Project. The tribes say that...

