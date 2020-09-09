Real Estate Rumors: Banyan, Durst, Ram Realty

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Banyan Street Capital has purchased an office complex in Doral, Florida, for $43 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for Doral Corporate Center, a 295,134-square-foot property at 8750 NW 36th St. and 3787 NW 87th Ave., and the seller is Rialto Capital Advisors, according to the report. The Durst Organization has been chosen to develop land along the Delaware River and is likely to build a new stadium there for the Philadelphia 76ers, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday. The developer plans to put $2.2 billion into the project, which is also slated to include hotel, residential,...

