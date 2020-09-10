Real Estate Rumors: Bank OZK, Amazon, MRK Partners

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Bank OZK has loaned $36 million to developer Estate Investment Group for a multifamily project in Miami, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The loan is for 1033 Spring Garden Road, a 1.06-acre site where the developer is planning to build 240 apartment units, according to the report. Amazon.com Inc. is planning to open several additional Amazon Fresh stores in Southern California and Illinois, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. Amazon recently announced that it's opening its first-ever Amazon Fresh store, in Woodland Hills, California, and the company told Commercial Observer it is planning more stores in North Hollywood, Northridge...

