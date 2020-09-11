Real Estate Rumors: Cordish, Zeta, Structured Development

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Developer Cordish Cos. is planning a smaller mixed-use project in Pompano Beach, Florida, than it had envisioned, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. Cordish, which had eyed building 1.4 million square feet of office space at the former Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, is now planning to reduce that figure to 775,000 square feet and hoping to get the green light to build a warehouse in addition to that office space, according to the report. Zeta Charter Schools is leasing 95,000 square feet at two Bronx, New York, properties, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The school is taking space at 1325...

