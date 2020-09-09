Taxi Mogul Cops To Bribing Fallen Credit Union's Ex-Chief

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A New York City taxi industry heavyweight on Wednesday admitted to bribing former Melrose Credit Union CEO Alan Kaufman, telling a Manhattan federal judge that he let Kaufman live rent-free in a Long Island home in exchange for favorable terms on millions of dollars of business debt from the now-shuttered institution. Tony Georgiton, 62, of Hewlett, New York, admitted to a count of bank bribery conspiracy before U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott and is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 11 by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. Describing Kaufman as a longtime family friend, but also as someone who held...

