Mural Artist Says Developer Jumping Gun On Bid To Exit Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh mural artist is fighting a property manager's attempt to escape his Visual Artists Rights Act suit over his destroyed building murals, arguing that the company's summary judgment request shouldn't be granted before discovery is complete. Kyle Holbrook told the Pennsylvania federal court in an opposition on Tuesday that summary judgment for McCormack Baron Salazar would be premature, because discovery for the suit won't end until Oct. 29 and because facts in the developer's affidavits — in which it denies responsibility for the destruction of Holbrook's artwork at the Cornerstone Apartments — conflict with a third-party complaint. According to Holbrook, Mistick...

