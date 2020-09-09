Qualcomm Tells 9th Circ. FTC Ruling Nixes Consumers' Case

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm has told the Ninth Circuit that a recent decision reversing the Federal Trade Commission's win in a case accusing the chipmaker of monopolizing the market for cellular modem chips means a class action targeting the same issue should also be nixed. Qualcomm Inc. filed a letter brief on Tuesday responding to the panel's request for input after another Ninth Circuit panel rejected the FTC's claims that the company violated antitrust law. Qualcomm said the phone buyers mirrored their case on the FTC complaint, and that the appellate court's ruling "resolves" all of the consumer claims since it means they cannot...

