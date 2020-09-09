The Biggest Changes In Calif.'s Contractor Law 'Cleanup'

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- California has finalized a long-awaited revision to last year's law making it tougher for businesses to treat workers as independent contractors, exempting several more jobs from the stricter test, tweaking general carveouts for solo businesses and referral agencies, and increasing state enforcement power. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 2257 late Friday, lifting a much-criticized cap on how many stories freelance writers can file before they're regarded as employees; adding musicians, landscape architects and others to a lengthy list of individual carveouts; and making other amendments to the controversial law known as A.B. 5. "We're just continuing down the same path of...

