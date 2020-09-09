Investors Claim YieldStreet 'Duped' Them, Lost $125M

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Investors in financial instruments offered by online platform YieldStreet filed a proposed class action in New York federal court Wednesday, alleging the company lied about its high-risk debt instruments and its expertise in handling them, before losing more than $125 million of investors' money in defaulted loans. While YieldStreet promises accredited investors who earn over $200,000 "access to innovative income generating products," a series of defaults in its vessel deconstruction loans cost investors $90 million, according to the complaint. The company lost an additional $12 million from its oil and gas portfolio, and almost $27 million on its art and real estate portfolios,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS