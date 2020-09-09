Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cruise Line Can't Appeal In Injury Suit Returned To State Court

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday denied Seven Seas Cruises' request to stop a federal court from sending a former crew member's personal injury suit back to Florida state court, finding it lacked authority to weigh in on the lower court's unreviewable order.

In a two-page order dismissing the luxury cruise line's appeal, the three-judge panel rejected the company's argument that exceptions applied that would allow the Eleventh Circuit to order the Miami federal court to reconsider whether arbitration is required in the suit brought by former seaman Esteban Sambola Hodgson.

In briefing requested by the Eleventh Circuit on its ability to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!