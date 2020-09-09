Cruise Line Can't Appeal In Injury Suit Returned To State Court

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday denied Seven Seas Cruises' request to stop a federal court from sending a former crew member's personal injury suit back to Florida state court, finding it lacked authority to weigh in on the lower court's unreviewable order. In a two-page order dismissing the luxury cruise line's appeal, the three-judge panel rejected the company's argument that exceptions applied that would allow the Eleventh Circuit to order the Miami federal court to reconsider whether arbitration is required in the suit brought by former seaman Esteban Sambola Hodgson. In briefing requested by the Eleventh Circuit on its ability to...

