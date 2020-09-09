Ill. Appellate Court Cuts $10M Award For Maimed Truck Driver

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois court of appeals on Tuesday vacated a $10 million punitive damages award for a tow truck driver who lost an eye and fractured his skull when the hood of a truck fell on his head, but affirmed a $9.5 million compensatory award against Paccar Inc. and a maintenance company. In an unpublished opinion authored by Justice Cynthia Y. Cobbs, the panel upheld the jury verdict under various challenges from Paccar and co-defendant Rebuilder's Inc. with the exception of the punitive damages, which were only attributed to Paccar. The panel found that although a defective design of a safety feature...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS