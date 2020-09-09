Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Won't Revisit Arbitration Ruling For GrubHub Drivers

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit declined Wednesday to reconsider its decision that GrubHub delivery drivers must arbitrate a pair of putative class actions over their pay, despite recent rulings from other circuits that the Federal Arbitration Act doesn't cover Amazon.com delivery drivers.

In their petition for a full court review, the GrubHub drivers pointed to a First Circuit decision in July that found that Amazon drivers engage in interstate commerce, even if they operate within only one state, because their role is to transport goods for one leg of a larger journey across borders. They said the Seventh Circuit panel made no effort to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!