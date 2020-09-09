7th Circ. Won't Revisit Arbitration Ruling For GrubHub Drivers

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit declined Wednesday to reconsider its decision that GrubHub delivery drivers must arbitrate a pair of putative class actions over their pay, despite recent rulings from other circuits that the Federal Arbitration Act doesn't cover Amazon.com delivery drivers. In their petition for a full court review, the GrubHub drivers pointed to a First Circuit decision in July that found that Amazon drivers engage in interstate commerce, even if they operate within only one state, because their role is to transport goods for one leg of a larger journey across borders. They said the Seventh Circuit panel made no effort to...

