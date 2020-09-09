Facebook Facing Possible Halt To EU-US Data Transfers

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Facebook said on Wednesday that Ireland's Data Protection Commission may order it to stop sending European users' data to the U.S. amid uncertainty over whether the practice complies with EU privacy law. In a blog post, Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs and communications, said the Irish privacy regulator has suggested in a preliminary order that a widely used type of contract that the social network and other companies use to legally justify sending data across the Atlantic "cannot in practice be used" to send Europeans' Facebook data to the U.S. "While this approach is subject to further process,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS