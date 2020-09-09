Barr Calls DOJ's New Role In Trump Defamation Suit 'Routine'

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The White House requested that the U.S. Department of Justice take over President Donald Trump's defense in a high-profile defamation suit brought by a columnist who says she was raped by him, U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr said Wednesday, adding that intervening in such cases has become "somewhat routine." Barr's remarks came during a press conference in Chicago one day after the Justice Department moved to take over as the defendant in longtime Elle columnist and former "Saturday Night Live" writer E. Jean Carroll's case. Carroll claimed that the president raped her in a Fifth Avenue Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s....

