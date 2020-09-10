Construction JV Seeks $8M For Sewer Tunnel Flood Repairs

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A construction joint venture says it is owed at least $8.3 million by its main subcontractor for flood repairs on a $305 million sewer tunnel project in metropolitan Atlanta, in a suit that accuses the subcontractor of negligence and breach of contract. Shea-Traylor Joint Venture sued Archer Western Contractors Ltd., also known as Archer Western Contractors LLC, in a Georgia state court Tuesday over the subcontractor's work on the tunnel's $63.3 million pump station that flooded in 2013. Shea-Traylor said Archer Western was responsible for construction and testing of the pump station but has only contributed $1.6 million of the flood...

