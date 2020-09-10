Oracle Nabs Win In $150M Cloud Computing Contract Dispute

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog sided with web service provider Oracle on Wednesday, finding that a federal agency violated the Federal Acquisition Regulation by requiring that contractors offer Amazon, Google and Microsoft products to qualify for a $150 million contract without justification. The U.S. Government Accountability Office was unswayed by the Library of Congress' amendments to its request for proposals and promises to take further corrective action. Instead, the GAO found the library's emphasis on contractors' availability to provide specific commercial tech products was out of step with regulations meant to promote competition, and sustained protests against the agency by Oracle America Inc....

