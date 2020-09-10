Shot In The Head, Hit By A Car: Uber Drivers Sue For Benefits

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Full-time Uber driver Pedro Fontes was waiting to pick up a passenger on Cushing Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood when an unknown attacker shot him in the head multiple times. Fontes — who barely survived the attack — filed a $1 million lawsuit in late August accusing Uber Technologies Inc. of shorting him on the slate of employee benefits usually due to workers injured on the job, including disability, workers compensation, sick leave, and private health insurance coverage. He filed his suit Aug. 20 in Suffolk Superior Court, and Uber transferred the case to federal court Wednesday. In another $1 million...

