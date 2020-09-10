'Could Uber Terms Be Clearer?' Mass. Top Court Asks

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' top court questioned whether Uber Technologies Inc.'s terms of service were clear enough to require arbitration, asking an attorney for the ride-hailing giant Thursday why the company did not make agreeing to its terms and conditions more conspicuous for users. The Supreme Judicial Court heard oral arguments in a suit brought by a blind rider who said Uber denied him a lift three times because he was traveling with his service dog. A lower court judge steered the case to arbitration, where Uber prevailed, but then reversed himself after the First Circuit ruled Uber's terms and conditions pact was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS