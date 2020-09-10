2nd Circ. Won't Revive NY Town's Fight Over Cell Tower

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit isn't going to touch a federal court ruling that allowed a wireless tower to be constructed in a New York town over objections from the local board, it declared Thursday. The town of Kiantone, New York — a burgh with a population around 1,300 that lies nestled along the Pennsylvania border — opposed Up State Tower Co.'s plans to build a cell tower within its boundaries and believed the lower court flubbed by considering evidence that the town board didn't have before it made its decision. But the panel said it wasn't moved by that argument and didn't...

