11th Circ. Resurrects Carnival Passenger's Trip-And-Fall Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday revived a passenger's personal injury suit against Carnival Cruise Line over an onboard trip-and-fall, saying questions remain over whether Carnival knew about dangerous conditions created by a raised threshold outside the ship's aerobics studio. A three-judge Eleventh Circuit panel reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Carnival Corp. in a suit brought by passenger Paulette Bunch seeking to hold the cruise line liable for leg and knee injuries she suffered when she tripped on a four-inch-high threshold and fell while exiting the Glory cruise ship's aerobics room. Bunch's suit alleged that Carnival failed to warn...

