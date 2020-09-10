5th Circ. Won't Revive Sex Discrimination Suit Against KBR

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has refused to revive a former construction inspector's lawsuit accusing KBR Inc. of firing her for having a romantic relationship with her supervisor, agreeing Thursday with a Louisiana district court that the former employee failed to demonstrate her sex discrimination claims against the government contractor. In an unpublished opinion, the Fifth Circuit panel affirmed the district court's grant of summary judgment to the Texas-based engineering firm KBR Inc., rejecting New Orleans resident Angie Scott-Benson's claims of gender discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliatory discharge, failure to hire, and disparate impact. The panel agreed with the lower-court judge that Scott-Benson, who worked...

