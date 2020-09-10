Treasury Sanctions 4 Linked To Russian Election Interference

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Office of Foreign Assets Control on Thursday sanctioned four people accused of attempting to influence the upcoming U.S. presidential election on behalf of Russia, including a member of the Ukrainian parliament and a cybercrime suspect. Foremost among the individuals identified in the coordinated investigations was Ukrainian Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The move followed calls for sanctions against Derkach from U.S. senators earlier this month. OFAC identified Derkach as an active Russian agent who has worked for the Kremlin for over a decade. In recent months, Kerach has been...

