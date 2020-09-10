Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Can Test Ex-Theranos CEO's 'Mental Disease' Defense

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is allowing the federal government to do psychological and psychiatric examinations of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who told prosecutors she intends to introduce her own expert evidence regarding her mental state as part of the criminal case against her.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Wednesday granted the government's motion to have its own experts do an examination of Holmes, who told prosecutors she herself aims "to introduce expert evidence related to a mental disease or defect or any other mental condition of the defendant bearing on … the issue of guilt."

If Holmes — who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!