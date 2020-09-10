Feds Can Test Ex-Theranos CEO's 'Mental Disease' Defense

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is allowing the federal government to do psychological and psychiatric examinations of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who told prosecutors she intends to introduce her own expert evidence regarding her mental state as part of the criminal case against her. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Wednesday granted the government's motion to have its own experts do an examination of Holmes, who told prosecutors she herself aims "to introduce expert evidence related to a mental disease or defect or any other mental condition of the defendant bearing on … the issue of guilt." If Holmes — who...

