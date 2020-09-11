Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Axes BofA TCPA Appeal Cited By Charter In Stay Bid

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has tossed a woman's request that it rehear her Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit against Bank of America, a case Charter Communications said could clarify the definition of automatic telephone dialing systems ahead of its own TCPA battle before Connecticut federal court.

In a two-page opinion Thursday, the appeals court dismissed Connecticut resident Joan Kloth-Zanard's request for rehearing because she failed to state "each point of law or fact" that she believed the lower court "overlooked or misapprehended." The circuit court panel also said Kloth-Zanard's appeal lacked an "arguable basis either in law or in fact."

Charter Communications...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!