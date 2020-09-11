2nd Circ. Axes BofA TCPA Appeal Cited By Charter In Stay Bid

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has tossed a woman's request that it rehear her Telephone Consumer Protection Act lawsuit against Bank of America, a case Charter Communications said could clarify the definition of automatic telephone dialing systems ahead of its own TCPA battle before Connecticut federal court. In a two-page opinion Thursday, the appeals court dismissed Connecticut resident Joan Kloth-Zanard's request for rehearing because she failed to state "each point of law or fact" that she believed the lower court "overlooked or misapprehended." The circuit court panel also said Kloth-Zanard's appeal lacked an "arguable basis either in law or in fact." Charter Communications...

