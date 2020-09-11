Gannett Suit Shows 1 Stock Can Yield Many Problems

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit's recent holding that Gannett Co.'s retirement plan placed workers' savings in danger by investing in a single-stock fund has fanned the flames of a long-simmering debate about these funds' appropriateness for 401(k) plans — a fight the court stoked by saying these investments have "inherent risk." The extent to which the Fourth Circuit's Aug. 11 ruling reflects a foregone legal conclusion or an active split among circuits is now up for debate in dueling briefs from Gannett and its workers, the latest of which was filed Thursday. Gannett says the Fourth Circuit directly contradicted the Fifth Circuit, issuing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS