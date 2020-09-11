15 Firms To Steer IPOs Totaling $6.7B Amid Market Blitz

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Fifteen law firms will guide at least 12 initial public offerings set to price during the week of Sept. 14 that could surpass $6.7 billion combined, steering a technology-heavy lineup of issuers seeking to capitalize on a post-Labor Day blitz of capital markets activity. Database software giant Snowflake Inc., guided by Cooley LLP, leads the rush with an estimated $2.2 billion IPO, which could be the largest IPO of 2020 by an operating company. The coming week's pipeline also features a deep stock of software, life sciences and medical technology companies, according to New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq calendars....

