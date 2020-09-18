Business, Construction Atty Rejoins Newmeyer From GC Role

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- An attorney who worked in the general counsel offices at two construction companies has returned as partner to Newmeyer & Dillion, where his work will include compliance, employment litigation and contract negotiations, as well as helping small and medium-sized businesses as outside counsel, the firm said. Louis "Dutch" Schotemeyer rejoined Newmeyer & Dillion in its Newport Beach, California, office after more than two years in general counsel roles at Taylor Morrison Inc. and William Lyon Homes, the firm said Sept. 10. "I was here before I went in-house, and coming back it feels like I'm coming home," Schotemeyer told Law360 Friday....

