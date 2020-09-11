Victims Say U. Mich. Knew Of Doctor's Sex Assaults In '79

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A former University of Michigan administrator said he was "stunned" to learn in 1979 of allegations that a former university health administrator and sports doctor was sexually assaulting patients and tried to fire him, according to excerpts of unsealed deposition testimony included in an amended class action complaint filed Thursday. Tom Easthope, the university's former vice president of student life, said he tried to fire Dr. Robert E. Anderson in 1979 after learning of allegations that the physician, who was then serving as director of Health Services and working with the athletic department, was "fooling around with boys" in the exam room of...

