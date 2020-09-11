Insys Boss Tells 1st Circ. Feds Made Him Opioid 'Scapegoat'

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Arguing for a new trial Friday, Insys Therapeutics Inc. founder John Kapoor told the First Circuit that prosecutors unfairly made him "a scapegoat for the national opioid crisis" and sought to sway jurors with heartbreaking but irrelevant testimony by addicted patients. As his legal team has done in past arguments in the landmark prosecution, Kapoor blasted federal prosecutors for attempting to pin the opioid epidemic on his company as they sought to prove that he and other Insys executives bribed doctors to prescribe the fentanyl spray Subsys. Kapoor told the First Circuit the government "cherry picked" patients he and his fellow executives...

