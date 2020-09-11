Odessa Trucking Co. Can't Escape Crushed Waste Pipe Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A West Texas trucking company must face a $500,000 negligence suit for allegedly damaging a wastewater plant's manhole and pipeline when heavy construction equipment drove over the buried line, a state appellate court panel ruled Friday. Motley Capital LLC and owner Marco Davis can't use an early dismissal mechanism in the Texas Citizens' Participation Act to help defendants avoid frivolous lawsuits based on their First Amendment rights because the communications at issue happened after the events that prompted the suit, an Eleventh Court of Appeals panel held. It said the damages pipeline operator Gulf Coast Authority claimed against Davis and Motley...

