11th Circ. Sides With Fla. In Felon Voting Rights Dispute

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that Florida can require former felons to pay all fines and fees before allowing them to vote, rejecting arguments that the financial obligations were unconstitutional poll taxes. In an en banc decision, the appeals court said the former felons who filed a challenge to the state law requiring payment of fees and fines as a condition of voting had not shown that their constitutional rights had been violated. The ex-felon plaintiffs are fighting S.B. 7066, the state law passed last year that implemented Amendment 4, a voter-approved state constitutional amendment that restored ballot rights to former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS