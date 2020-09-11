Denali's Directors 'Grossly' Overpaid, Chancery Suit Says

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Denali Therapeutics Inc. investor filed a derivative lawsuit on Thursday in Delaware Chancery Court asserting that the biotech company's directors are "grossly" overpaid compared to those at similarly sized companies. Stockholder John Solak said in his suit that since going public in 2017, the median pay for Denali's nonemployee directors has averaged $480,279, an amount that far exceeds salaries for directors at "peer" companies or even larger Fortune 500 firms. The California-based Denali, which develops treatments for neurodegeneration diseases, is "considered a [mid-capitalization] company," and thus, the pay its directors are receiving is not justified, the suit contends. "In relation...

