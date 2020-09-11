US Trustee Takes Aim At Hertz's $14.6M In Exec Bonuses

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee overseeing Hertz's Chapter 11 case has taken aim at a $14.6 million bonus plan for certain executives and managers proposed by the car rental giant, saying the company has failed to show that its plans are reasonable and not simply an attempt to repackage bonuses the employees already waived. It is Hertz's burden to provide evidence that the bonus program is not a retention plan in disguise, but its Aug. 27 motion fails to prove that the terms of the Key Employee Incentive Plan and Employee Incentive Plan actually incentivize participants to achieve results beyond what the company...

