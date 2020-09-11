Taxation With Representation: Latham, Ropes, DLA Piper

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, marketing firm Advantage Solutions goes public in a $5.2 billion merger, Baring Private Equity Asia buys IT business Virtusa for $2 billion, and Israel's Arko Holdings inks a $1.4 billion merger. Advantage's $5.2B IPO Outsourced sales and marketing firm Advantage Solutions unveiled plans Tuesday to go public as part of a merger with special purpose acquisition company Conyers Park II that's being steered by Latham and Kirkland and values Advantage at roughly $5.2 billion, including debt. The Latham team advising Advantage includes tax partner Joseph Kronsnoble and associate Michael Zucker. The Kirkland & Ellis team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS