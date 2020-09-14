Property Owner Says Harvey Damage Fight Belongs In Court

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Houston townhouse complex is urging the Ninth Circuit not to send its dispute over $5.7 million in damages caused by Hurricane Harvey to arbitration, asking the court to rule for the first time on a thorny issue that turns on a clash between federal and state law. CLMS Management Services LP and Roundhill I LP argued in a Friday brief that the court cannot send their dispute with Lloyd's of London underwriters and a claims administrator, CJW & Associates Inc., to arbitration, since Washington state law prohibits the inclusion of mandatory arbitration clauses in contracts. The underwriters...

