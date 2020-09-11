DOL Revamps COVID-19 Leave Rule After Court Loss

Vin Gurrieri By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Employment newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S Department of Labor issued much-anticipated regulations Friday laying out who qualifies for emergency paid sick leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, revising parts of a rule that a New York federal judge recently struck down.The "temporary" rule, which takes effect Sept. 16, addresses areas of a prior rule the DOL issued in April that U.S. District Judge Paul Oetkenafter finding that the agency exceeded its authority. Several portions of the rule had been challenged by New York Attorney General Letitia James "As the economy continues to rebound, more businesses return to full capacity, and schools reopen, the need for clarity regarding the Families First Coronavirus Response Act paid leave provisions may be greater than ever," said Cheryl Stanton, administrator of the DOL's Wage and Hour Division . "Today's updates respond to this evolving situation and address some of the challenges the American workforce faces. Our continuing robust response to this pandemic balances support for workers and employers alike, and remains our priority."Friday's rule reaffirms the DOL's stance that leave under the FFCRA, which Congressas coronavirus cases started surging, can be taken "only if the employee has work from which to take leave."Judge Oetken had found that the DOL went too far in its initial rule when it blocked workers from taking FFCRA leave if their employers don't have work for them to perform.While the DOL said in Friday's rule that it will hew to its earlier stance, it "carefully considered the district court's opinion" and offered a "fuller explanation for its original reasoning regarding the work-availability requirement" that it adopted in April. The agency also made some clarifications to the regulatory language it uses.The DOL in Friday's rule also stood steadfast on its previous interpretation of the FFCRA that so-called intermittent, or periodic, leave under the law is allowed only if an employee gets permission from their employer to do so.Judge Oetken had held that while the Labor Department had good reason to block workers from taking brief bouts of leave while they still pose an infection risk, the agency "utterly fail[ed] to explain why employer consent is required for the remaining qualifying conditions." As such, the judge nixed the requirement that workers get permission before taking intermittent leave."The Department believes the employer-approval condition for intermittent leave under its FMLA regulation is appropriate in the context of FFCRA intermittent leave for qualifying reasons that do not exacerbate risk of COVID-19 contagion," the DOL said in Friday's rule. "It best meets the needs of businesses that this general principle is carried through to the COVID-19 context, by requiring employer approval for such leave."Besides those elements, the rule also updated the definition of "health care provider" after Judge Oetken found that the agency defined the term far too broadly the first time around. The FFCRA exempts health care providers from its mandates.The DOL also acted to "clarify" several issues regarding how workers notify employers that they will use FFCRA leave, according to Friday's rule.--Editing by Breda Lund.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.