Uber Says Mass. Driver's 1st Circ. Injunction Fight Is Moot

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Uber has told the First Circuit that a Massachusetts driver whose suit was transferred to California can't try to upend the ride-hailing giant's practice of classifying drivers as independent contractors with overblown claims that it's flouting Massachusetts wage laws and diminishing labor standards. Uber Technologies Inc. and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a Friday answering brief that lead plaintiff John Capriole's appeal is moot and U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani properly rejected his request for a preliminary injunction. Capriole sought to have the court immediately force the ride-hailing giant to reclassify its drivers as employees to give them statutorily required...

