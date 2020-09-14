Ill. Honda Dealership To Pay $16M Over Intersection Crash

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A Honda dealership in Illinois has agreed to pay $16 million to a man who required below-the-knee amputation and surgery on both his shoulders following an intersection collision, in what his lawyers said Monday is a record-setting settlement of a state court lawsuit. Muller Honda of Gurnee, Illinois, and employee Raul Bahena struck the deal with 56-year-old Timothy Walsh following a mediation with a former Cook County Circuit Court judge, according to an announcement from Walsh's lawyers at Salvi Schostok & Pritchard PC. The deal marks a record for leg amputation settlements in Lake County, where the previous record was $1.28...

