3rd Circ. Says Judges Have Final Say On Court Or Arbitration

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Monday that courts, not arbitrators, get to decide whether disputes are subject to arbitration if a contract's language is vague, upholding a win for a construction company that slapped a union benefit fund with an ERISA suit. The three-judge panel's precedential ruling concluded that questions about whether issues belong in arbitration "are for the courts to decide unless the parties have clearly and unmistakably referred those issues to arbitration in a written contract." In the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case the Third Circuit considered, MZM Construction Co. Inc. and the New Jersey Building Laborers' Statewide Benefit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS