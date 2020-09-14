Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Soccer Gets Extra Time To Respond To Antitrust Claims

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court gave a procedural win Monday to the U.S. Soccer Federation in an antitrust suit accusing the body of conspiring with FIFA to block a promoter from the United States, stopping the clock on its answer to an amended complaint until FIFA has been served.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni's order said that plaintiff Relevent Sports LLC must first effectuate service of its amended complaint on international soccer's governing body before the opening of a 60-day window for the two defendants, FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation Inc., to reply.

Judge Caproni's order comes the same day...

