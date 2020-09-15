Lawmakers Grill Google On 'Ad Stack' Dominance

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Google fended off a barrage of criticism Tuesday from a bipartisan group of U.S. senators who hammered the tech giant for what they said was potentially monopolistic behavior meant to dominate every level of the web advertising market. In an often testy Senate Judiciary panel hearing that focused on Google's ad and data use practices but also veered at times into whether it tries to undermine conservative media, the search engine and ad service told lawmakers that rather than hurting competition, it lowers prices and fosters the growth of both advertisers and content publishers. The hearing — part of a larger...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS