Casino Contractors Sue Tribe To Force Arbitration Of $19M Bill

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Puyallup Tribe of Indians have been hit with a Washington federal court complaint saying the tribe owes $19 million to contractors who worked on its casino project and refused to submit to arbitration it allegedly agreed to. A joint venture between Absher Construction Co. and Kitchell Contractors Inc. said in its complaint Monday that the federally recognized tribe had not paid more than $17 million for work the contractors performed to build the new Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma that opened in June, and has also failed to release $2 million in retained payments. The Puyallup Tribe agreed to arbitrate...

